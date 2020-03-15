University of KZN suspends academic programme, cancels graduations, to fight Covid-19

In a statement on Sunday, vice-chancellor Professor Nana Poku said the university had not experienced any Covid-19 incidents that would be a cause for a change in normal operating procedures and the university remained open and operational.

“However, management are cognisant of the president’s statement which has banned gatherings of more than 100 people and are seeking further guidance from the relevant ministries, through Universities South Africa (USAf). To this end, the academic programme is suspended (including tests) with immediate effect until further notice pending further engagements on a sector-wide approach regarding contact classes.

“Given the uncertainties surrounding timelines for normalisation of our academic programme, EMC has resolved to work with Senate to ensure that all lectures are recorded and loaded on to virtual platforms as a matter of urgency. The. DVC teaching and learning will follow-up with a separate communique in due course,” said Poku.

April 2020 graduation ceremonies

In April every year, the university traditionally hosted in excess of 20 graduation ceremonies and, during this time about 30,000 graduands and their families from all over South Africa and beyond its borders descend upon UKZN.

“After due consideration of inputs from the university’s Covid-19 team of experts and other key stakeholders, a decision has been taken to cancel the 2020 April graduation ceremonies. The university regrets the inconvenience caused, but felt it important to minimise the risks associated with such a large gathering and exposure to individuals who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

“We are exploring options to ensure that graduands receive their qualifications and other related documents by the end of April 2020. Further information will be published on the UKZN website and via email.”

(Edited by Charles Cilliers)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.