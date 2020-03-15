Education 15.3.2020 06:47 pm

Education department dismisses fake news about school closures

The department slammed fraudulent attempts to confuse the public, which might contribute to ‘hysteria’.

The department of basic education dismissed as fake news a document purporting to be a circular saying that schools would close for four weeks from Monday.

“South Africans must ignore the misleading document as it was not issued by the department. It is not a formal circular. The signature of the director-general was lifted from the guidelines sent out to schools earlier this week.”

“The fraudsters who created the document must face the full might of the law for causing confusion leading to the mass hysteria,” said department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

The department appealed to South Africans to always check the source of documents and information they received before sharing it further.

“The fake news is hurting the country’s efforts at managing the coronavirus pandemic, which the government is seized with at the moment.”

The president’s 6pm address was delayed on Sunday night. He was expected to address how the education department would deal with attempt to contain the virus’ spread in the wake of news that confirmed infections had passed 51.

