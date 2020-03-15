Education 15.3.2020 02:36 pm

Jewish schools temporarily closed due to Covid-19

The board of education’s Craig Kasev said about 8,000 pupils will be affected.

The South African Board of Jewish of Education met on Sunday morning to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on their schools in the country and it was unanimously decided to institute a temporary closure of all schools for a one week period from Monday 16 March.

A guideline prepared in consultation with Professor Barry Schoub will reportedly be prepared and sent later in the day to provide clarity on issues parents should be aware of with respect to their children being at home during this period.

The body says at least two cases of parents who tested positive for the coronavirus have been recorded in their Johannesburg schools, while one pupil also tested positive in a Cape Town school.

“We have taken a prudent decision for now to close the schools temporarily for five days across the Jewish schools awaiting any further notice from governmental organisations and government and we’ll take it from there.”

Each school will communicate individually with its parent body with further logistical details.

