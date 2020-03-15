Education 15.3.2020 09:25 pm

Wits University cancels all contact classes, and more, in wake of student getting Covid-19

Citizen reporter
Wits University cancels all contact classes, and more, in wake of student getting Covid-19

Image: Northcliff Times/Andile Dlodlo

The student was self-isolated after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The student was was self-isolated after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and was confirmed to be positive on Sunday.

It may be the first case of local transmission to be recorded.

The university made far-reaching decisions on Sunday night after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national crisis in relation to the disease.

All contact classes, tests and face-to-face interactions were cancelled/postponed and students were advised to remain in their residences. Employees would come to work, but taking precautions. All travel was suspended and graduation ceremonies were postponed.

Special arrangements were being made for dining in halls.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
FULL STATEMENT: Ramaphosa and Cabinet’s plan to fight the spread of Covid-19 15.3.2020
Ramaphosa declares national disaster as Covid-19 cases rise to 61, and SA heads for lockdown 15.3.2020
PSL to make Coronavirus announcement on Monday 15.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Wits University cancels all contact classes, and more, in wake of student getting Covid-19

Crime As Cape Flats’ army deployment comes to an end, did it achieve anything?

Analysis & Profiles SA is using poor people’s money to reward rich bunglers hiding behind BEE

Science Scientists are still searching for the source of Covid-19. Why it matters

Health Timeline of Covid-19 in the past two weeks


today in print

Read Today's edition