Education 15.3.2020 10:25 pm

Covid-19: Wits and University of Johannesburg cancel all contact classes

Citizen reporter
Covid-19: Wits and University of Johannesburg cancel all contact classes

Image: Northcliff Times/Andile Dlodlo

A student was self-isolated after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and was then confirmed to have contracted it.

A Wits University student self-isolated after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and was confirmed to be positive on Sunday.

It may be the first case of local transmission to be recorded.

The university made far-reaching decisions on Sunday night after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national crisis in relation to the disease.

All contact classes, tests and face-to-face interactions were cancelled/postponed and students were advised to remain in their residences. Employees would come to work, but taking precautions. All travel was suspended and graduation ceremonies were postponed.

ALSO READ: More coronavirus cases being investigated as Mkhize labels disease ‘explosive’

Special arrangements were being made for dining in halls.

The nearby University of Johannesburg made a similar decision on Sunday night.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
We can’t cope with mass coronavirus screenings – Gauteng health 16.3.2020
‘Comprehensive catch-up plan must be implemented’ amid school closures 16.3.2020
WATCH: British actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus 16.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation How the Lottery funded an R8.5 million Facebook page

Business Covid-19 crash: R2.3 trillion already wiped out on SA stock market

Education School closures from Wednesday due to Covid-19: Everything you need to know

Government ‘This too shall pass,’ writes Ramaphosa in wake of declaring Covid-19 state of disaster

Education Covid-19: Wits and University of Johannesburg cancel all contact classes


today in print

Read Today's edition