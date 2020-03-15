Coronavirus: Isolated Wits student tests positive, 350 students to self-quarantine

The student was previously not displaying any symptoms of Covid-19, according the university, which said it was “cautiously optimistic”.

The student was self-isolated after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Whilst there is always still a risk that the infection may manifest, symptoms would generally have developed over the last five days.

“We are therefore cautiously optimistic that the individual may not have been infected, although we are still waiting for the final test results,” the university said in a statement on Friday.

In light of the student testing positive, the university made the following decisions:

Cancel all contact classes for Graduate Entry Medical Programme 1 – MBBCH 3, and continue the academic programme online

Instruct all students in the affected students class to go into self-quarantine for 14 days with immediate effect

Each of the 350 students who could be affected will receive the full support of the faculty, including the necessary monitoring and testing

Dean of students Mr Jerome September will be coordinating arrangements for students who live in residences and require self-isolation.

The committee said it would continue to monitor the student and stressed it would focus on preventing infection.

“This event has highlighted that the University is able to respond to concerns of this nature and we will do so on an ongoing basis with the primary intent of minimising the risk of people in our community becoming infected.”

Cancelling major events?

Late on Saturday, the university indicated it was considering whether to cancel their upcoming graduation ceremonies as well as other major events.

The decision would be based on “the latest data available and the advice of experts in the field”, it said, and would be communicated early next week.

