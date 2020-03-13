Wits closes health sciences faculty after student comes into contact with Covid-19 patient

The University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) Covid-19 management committee has closed the Faculty of Health Sciences, they said in a statement on Friday morning.

This after the quarantining of a medical student who came into contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The student is being monitored closely and has not displayed any symptoms of Covid-19,” the statement explained.

A medical student has been quarantined after it was found that the student came into contact with a person who had been identified with COVID-19. The student is being monitored & hasn’t displayed any COVID-19 symptoms. Test results are expected today. We will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/AtNJZWMWaY — Wits University (@WitsUniversity) March 13, 2020

The faculty has been closed as a precautionary measure while the student awaits test results, expected to be received later on Friday.

All scheduled clinical activities have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan are expected to arrive at Protea Hotel’s Ranch Resort in Limpopo on Friday.

The resort is under lockdown with a strong police presence after threats of disruptions were received.

Resort staff have been assured that they would continue to get their full salaries for the duration of the repatriated citizens’ quarantine period, plus an additional R100 per day.

(Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by News24 Wire)

