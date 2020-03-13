Education 13.3.2020 07:25 am

Wits cancels health sciences faculty activities after student comes into contact with Covid-19 patient

Citizen reporter
Wits University. Picture: Alaister Russell

The faculty has cancelled activities while the student awaits pending test results, expected to be received later on Friday.

The University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) Covid-19 management committee has cancelled all activities at the Faculty of Health Sciences, they said in a statement on Friday morning.

This after the quarantining of a medical student who came into contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The student is being monitored closely and has not displayed any symptoms of Covid-19,” the statement explained.

All scheduled clinical activities have been cancelled as a precautionary measure while the student awaits test results, expected to be received later on Friday.

Meanwhile, South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan are expected to arrive at Protea Hotel’s Ranch Resort in Limpopo on Friday.

The resort is under lockdown with a strong police presence after threats of disruptions were received.

Resort staff have been assured that they would continue to get their full salaries for the duration of the repatriated citizens’ quarantine period, plus an additional R100 per day.

(Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by News24 Wire)

