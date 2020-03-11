 
 
Home classes for pupils over Covid-19 ‘not feasible’

Brian Sokutu
Image: iStock

This is because SA’s level of technological advancement, connectivity and access to WiFi, among others, are not able to allow this.

Singularity University (SU) South Africa, a subsidiary of a US company offering executive education programmes and specialising in innovation consultancy, yesterday agreed with the minister of health that the country’s level of technological advancement meant that should there be a lockdown due to coronavirus spread, teaching pupils at home would not be feasible. Fielding questions from the media on the virus this week, Minister Zweli Mkhize said South Africa has not yet advanced to the level of being able to teach pupils at home using technology, should there be an instance in which a mass isolation has to be enforced....
