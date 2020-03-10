 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Education 10.3.2020 06:30 am

Teacher assessment system to be rolled out next year

Rorisang Kgosana
PREMIUM!
Teacher assessment system to be rolled out next year

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announcing the matric results. Picture: GCIS

The school period would also be longer as from next year as an additional week would be added to the school calendar, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said.

The basic education department is rolling out the quality management system (QMS) next year to assess teachers’ performances. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, speaking at the department’s headquarters in Pretoria yesterday, gave feedback on a number of topics affecting the sector after a meeting of the council of education ministers last week. The QMS was designed to measure the performance of teachers in schools in line with their respective roles and responsibilities, the minister said. “The QMS is a performance management system for school-based educators, designed to evaluate the performance levels of individuals, in order to achieve high levels of...
Related Stories
Coronavirus: Pupil, teacher safety a priority – basic education department 9.3.2020
Kids starting school two years earlier could soon be a reality for parents- what we know so far 20.2.2020
BELA Bill: What we know so far 29.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.