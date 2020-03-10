Teacher assessment system to be rolled out next year

The basic education department is rolling out the quality management system (QMS) next year to assess teachers’ performances. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, speaking at the department’s headquarters in Pretoria yesterday, gave feedback on a number of topics affecting the sector after a meeting of the council of education ministers last week. The QMS was designed to measure the performance of teachers in schools in line with their respective roles and responsibilities, the minister said. “The QMS is a performance management system for school-based educators, designed to evaluate the performance levels of individuals, in order to achieve high levels of...

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, speaking at the department’s headquarters in Pretoria yesterday, gave feedback on a number of topics affecting the sector after a meeting of the council of education ministers last week.

The QMS was designed to measure the performance of teachers in schools in line with their respective roles and responsibilities, the minister said.

“The QMS is a performance management system for school-based educators, designed to evaluate the performance levels of individuals, in order to achieve high levels of school performance.

“The QMS introduces a work plan, which must be completed and signed by principals, deputy principals and heads of departments with their immediate supervisors.”

An addendum on the QMS, which was signed on 10 September last year, states that training on the system will take place between January and December this year. The system will be implemented in January next year.

Motshekga said the circuit managers should agree on a work plan with principals that includes clear annual targets for improvement.

“This means there is agreement with all teachers’ unions on performance management.

“This is an important development the sector so badly needs in order to intensify our efforts aimed at achieving a high-quality basic education system.”

The school period would be longer as from next year as an additional week would be added to the school calendar.

“We find we are pressed for time when completing the curriculum. We added a week to the current school calendar, applicable from next year.”

Motshekga also reprimanded schools that refuse to admit undocumented children as they were violating the law. Such admissions were a right in terms of a court judgment handed down in December last year.

“Any school that does not admit undocumented pupils may be faced with litigation. We therefore urge all schools to comply with the court judgment.”

The home affairs department would be going to schools to register pupils without identity documents, she added.

