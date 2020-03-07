Lesufi to visit school where 5 pupils allegedly cut off 12-year-old’s finger

Officials from the Gauteng Department of Education are expected to visit a primary school in Booysens, Pretoria, on Monday following an incident that left a 12-year-old pupil without one of his fingers.

It is alleged the pupil’s finger was cut off by five others from the same school.

The incident reportedly happened on 20 February.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirmed the incident and tweeted the matter had not been reported to the department by the school’s principal.

Lesufi said he and other officials would visit the school on Monday to get more information about the incident.

“Indeed, we were made aware of this sad incident. Our officials will be visiting the school on Monday for the necessary investigation which will assist to take decisive action.

“It is regrettable that such an incident occurred in our environment,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona told News24.

