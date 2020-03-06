WATCH: Female students filmed in heated brawl at Hoërskool Bastion

Aggression among teenagers is being recorded with glee by students at every opportunity available. Video has surfaced of two female students at Hoërskool Bastion settling their differences with their fists instead of their words, reports Roodepoort Record.

Parts of the video have been blurred to protect the rights of the minors involved in the fight that occurred during break time on Thursday.

The video shows a female learner approach another in an overtly aggressive manner, and after a few words is met with a retaliatory response.

Several slaps and punches are exchanged before the students wrestle each other to the ground. From there, the initial aggressor has her victim in a vulnerable position and continues to strike numerous blows to the head and face of her fellow student.

schoo

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) has been notified and has responded firmly.

“The department strongly condemns the horrendous video portraying two girl learners from Hoërskool Bastion fighting. We have a policy of zero tolerance to bullying or any form of misconduct. Anyone found to be transgressing this policy is dealt with in line with South African Schools Act code of conduct,” said GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona

The GDE would meet with the school and all parties involved to ensure the matter was handled correctly and the proper disciplinary steps were taken.

“All affected parents will be kept abreast throughout the process and psychosocial support will be offered to all affected parties. Furthermore, we relentlessly appeal to parents in assisting to enforce discipline in and outside the school environment,” concluded Mabona.

The school has been approached for comment, and as soon as a response has been received, an update will be published.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.