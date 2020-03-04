Family to be consulted before release of forensic report into Enock Mpianzi’s death

The report, which was compiled by Harris Nupen Molebatsi Attorneys, was meant to be released two weeks ago. However, two hours before the release, the department said it had consulted Enock’s family and found that it would be “insensitive to release the report without their blessings”.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona told News24 that the release of the report would now go ahead as scheduled on Wednesday evening.

But the department would first meet with the boy’s family on Wednesday to discuss the contents of the report, which contained sensitive information.

Mabona denied the release of the report went against the wishes of the family, as earlier reported, saying the department wanted what was best for the family.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi told EWN that, if the Mpianzi family objected to the release of the report, he would respect their decision.

“We met with the family two weeks ago and presented a programme on how we wanted to release the report and, at that time, there were no objections. We needed the family to also be part of the process of being interviewed, so that their views could be included in the report.

“If they object, we will respect their decision. Remember, it’s their child and, whatever they want to do, we will be influenced by their wishes,” Lesufi reportedly said.

It was also reported that the Mpianzi family said they would not take any action to stop the release of the report; however, they would have preferred more time to go through it.

Mabona said he was certain the briefing would go ahead after consulting with the family.

He said comments made to the media about the family not being consulted were misleading, and that the department had been in constant contact with the family. The matter was being treated with the necessary sensitivity.

But the family’s lawyer, Ian Levitt, told News24 on Tuesday that the announcement of the release of the report should have been made after meeting with the family, and not before.

“They should have met with our clients and then made an announcement. To assume that my clients will give their blessings is extremely unfortunate,” Levitt said.

Levitt told eNCA that the meeting between the family and the department would take place at 11:00 on Wednesday.

“We are conducting our own investigation and will therefore not solely rely on the department’s report.”

Enock, 13, was swept away in the Crocodile River while attending a Grade 8 orientation camp at Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge, near Brits in North West, on 15 January 2020. He was last seen when a makeshift raft he and other boys were on overturned just hours after arriving at the camp.

