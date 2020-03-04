 
 
Education 4.3.2020 06:43 am

SGB again closes Tzaneen school over principal dispute

Alex Matlala
SGB again closes Tzaneen school over principal dispute

iStock

This after after education MEC Polley Boshielo and officials from the Mopani district failed to arrive for a scheduled meeting with the SGB.

A protracted feud involving the appointment of a school principal at Stanley Mopai Secondary School in Tzaneen could result in the school joining a list of seven others that obtained a 0% matric pass rate in Limpopo last year. This is after the aggrieved school governing body (SGB) indefinitely closed the school for the second time since it opened for the year in January. The disgruntled parents say they closed the school because the department of education chose to consider gender parity and appointed a female instead of a male school principal. The school was closed for the first time...
