School bus driver shot at in front of kids outside high school in Benoni

Actonville police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a bus driver was shot at on Monday morning outside the Etwatwa Secondary School, in Wattville, around 7.40am, reports Benoni City Times.

“Nobody was injured or arrested,” said Sgt Godin Nyathi.

Nyathi said it was unclear how many people were involved in the shooting, but that the driver heard three gunshots.

“The driver heard three shots, but police found six cartridges surrounding the vehicle.

“The motive is unknown but police are investigating.”

The driver was transporting learners from Msholozi informal settlement in Benoni to Etwatwa. The shooting incident occurred while the driver was dropping off his last batch of learners outside the school.

While seated in the bus, an unknown man approached him and shot at the bus three times. One shot hit the driver above his right eye, the Gauteng education department said on Monday.

The driver was rushed to hospital to receive further medical treatment.

The department believes the shooting is a result of “simmering tensions” between them and the Benoni Taxi Association, “as taxi owners are not pleased with our provision of scholar transport in that area,” they said.

The department has called on police to assist in securing bus drop-off points, and for patrols to be done.

“We will also explore the facilitation of a community meeting [on Monday evening] to pave a way forward.”

MEC Panyaza Lesufi appealed for peace in implementing scholar transport initiatives.

“We introduced the scholar transport in February 2020 as one of the department’s initiatives to aid learners coming from disadvantaged backgrounds in the area, and as such, necessary meetings were held with stakeholders to explain the implementation process accordingly,” Lesufi explained.

The department’s psychosocial team have been dispatched to the school.

(Additional reporting by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.