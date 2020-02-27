Education 27.2.2020 08:39 am

Grade 8 pupil dead, two injured after table collapses at Limpopo school

Limpopo education MEC Polly Boshielo on Wednesday expressed shock and devastation at the death of the pupil.

A Grade 8 pupil has died and two others have been left injured when a table collapsed as they were sorting books at Phala Secondary School in Broekman village, Limpopo on Tuesday.

“The department learnt that, [on Tuesday], the three learners were sorting out books in their LTSM resource classroom. Unfortunately, during the process, the table broke down and fell on the three learners, injuring them,” Boshielo said.

The school called the emergency services which rushed the three learners to Helen Franz Hospital in Bochum.

One learner was checked and discharged while the other two were transferred to the Polokwane Provincial Hospital, where one pupil lost his life.

The other learner is still under medical supervision.

“The department is deeply saddened by this tragic incident and accordingly sends its deepest heartfelt condolences to the family.

“We would like to convey our deepest condolences to the family and the entire school community during this difficult time of grief. It is sad to lose such a young life. We must work together to support and comfort each other,” Boshielo said.

The department has dispatched a psycho-social team to provide trauma counselling to learners, educators, support staff and the bereaved family.

