UPDATE: Kidnapped Gauteng pupil has been found

A Gauteng Grade 8 pupil Lindokuhle Masuku, who was allegedly kidnapped while waiting for his transport outside Queens High school on Monday has been found.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona told News24 Masuku was found at Maponya Mall on Wednesday.

Circumstances around the incident were still unclear.

Mabona said in a statement on Wednesday morning that a ransom of R5 million had been demanded for his release.

Another grade 8 pupil from Lantern School for learners with special needs in Roodepoort was reported missing on Monday.

“Accordingly, the said learner is normally picked up daily by her parents, according to information at our disposal, she was not picked up by her parents as accustomed. It is really concerning that our learners are targeted at our schools.

We really appeal to community members who can assist with necessary information to share with the police so that these perpetrators are taken to task,” said Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

In another separate incident in Gauteng, police have asked for the public’s assistance in their search for a suspect who disappeared with a 16-day-old baby at Lakeside Mall in Benoni.

The suspect, identified only as Katlego, allegedly fled the mall with the baby girl on Saturday. Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said the mother of the baby earlier met with the suspect, who promised her employment.

“The two then set an appointment for Saturday and they met at a mall in Benoni. While at the mall, the suspect gave the mother money to buy something for them to eat.

“When the mother went to a shop to buy food, the suspect disappeared with the baby,” said Makhubela.

When the mother returned, she realised that her child and the suspect were gone. She then opened a case of kidnapping at a nearby police station. Makhubela asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect and the child to contact the nearest police station.

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde. Additional reporting, News24 Wire)

