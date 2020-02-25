Alleged burglar shot dead by security guard at Gauteng school

An alleged burglar was shot dead by a security guard at Lesedi Secondary School on Monday morning.

According to the school principal, three suspects were spotted through the surveillance camera breaking into the admin block using their tools.

“They managed to enter and ransacked the offices, managing to sneak out a number of items including the computers, GPN monitor, screens, speakers and other items,” said the principal in a statement.

They also tempered with alarm systems.

At around 11pm, an alarm went off and security personnel attended to the incident, shooting one suspect as they were jumping out of the office.

“The security immediately contacted the principal to report the incident and request him to come to the school.”

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.