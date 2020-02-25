Randfontein pupil savagely beaten up in latest bullying incident

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) strongly condemned a violent fight captured on video at Randfontein Secondary School (RSS) in Toekomsrus, reports Randfontein Herald.

The video shows multiple learners stomping and kicking a male learner in the face, while he lies helplessly on the ground with his arms shielding his head. A large crowd watches on as the learner is beaten up.

Gauteng education department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, confirmed to the Randfontein Herald on 24 February that MEC Panyaza Lesufi was shocked by another two videos of learners assaulting each other having surfaced. The other video involved learners from Wendywood High School in Sandton.

“Our officials will visit both schools today, Monday, 24 February to investigate the circumstances surrounding these despicable incidents. The necessary decisive action will be taken accordingly,” Mabona said.

According to Mabona, the GDE would not tolerate such ill-discipline in their environment.

It is not yet clear what action has been taken against the learners.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.