Education 22.2.2020

Empower teachers to be globally competitive, or fail at 4IR – expert

Gcina Ntsaluba
File image: iStock

Teachers play a crucial role in the development of schoolchildren and, subsequently, the country as a whole, says Dr Corrin Varady.

If South Africa wants to be a global leader and take advantage of the opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), it needs to empower teachers to deliver high-quality education that is globally competitive, according to an education and technology expert. Dr Corrin Varady, who is a global thought leader on education and chief executive of DEA Digital Education, said teachers played a crucial role in the development of schoolchildren and, subsequently, the country as a whole. “From my point of view, it’s about delivering a globally competitive education system that will enable South Africans to compete internationally, and...
