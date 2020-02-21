Another school death as 14-year-old learner stabbed – Lesufi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Friday that a 14-year-old learner from Freedom Park Secondary School was stabbed to death.

The grade 10 learner was allegedly stabbed by another learner after school on Thursday 20 February.

It is reported that the suspect is on the run and the police are already investigating circumstances surrounding the matter.

“We take this time to send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the school community during this time of grief. No words are enough to express our sorrow at the loss of a child. We hope that the family will find comfort in the knowledge that we too share their loss.

“We strongly condemn any acts of learner misconduct and relentlessly appeal to parents in assisting to enforce discipline in and outside the school environment,” said Lesufi.

In a separate incident, the MEC said he was shocked after witnessing video footage of an educator from Modiri Secondary School assaulting a learner in a classroom.

“We have sent our officials at school to investigate circumstances surrounding this sad incident and as such necessary decisive action will be taken accordingly.

“I am horrified by the images on the video footage and would like to remind all teachers that corporal punishment is outlawed by the Constitution and the South African Schools Act. Educators have been trained in alternative methods of discipline which ought to be applied in schools,” he said.

Lesufi said the department noted that Section 10 of the South African Schools Act 84 of 1996 prohibits corporal punishment and any educator would face disciplinary action if they continued to administer corporal punishment.

Another incident reported involved 39 learners from Lofentse Girls Secondary School, Soweto being hospitalised on Thursday, 20 February after they allegedly ate poisoned cakes.

The learners were taken to hospitals after they complained about stomach pains while others were vomiting.

10 learners received treatment at the Bheki Mlangeni hospital while 29 were attended to at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital.

Nine learners were discharged from Mlangeni hospital while one was transferred to the Baragwanath hospital.

Lesufi said there were 12 learners who were under observation at the Baragwanath hospital.

“We wish them a speedy recovery and hope they will resume with their studies soonest,” the MEC said.

