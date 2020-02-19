Education dept briefs committee on special school pupils’ safety

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education received a briefing on the progress made by the Department of Basic Education (DBE) regarding the safety of pupils attending special schools on Tuesday, 18 February.

“We want to commend the department for the work done so far in implementing the recommendations of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), although we realise some challenges persist. We will monitor the implementation of the remaining matters,” Ms Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba, the committee chairperson, said in a statement.

Mbinqo-Gigaba said in 2016, the National Treasury awarded the DBE a conditional grant of R477 million over the period 2017-2020 to address some of these challenges.

She said the committee remains concerned about the minimal or lack of scholar transport provided to special schools.

“It cannot be that the parents of these learners struggle to get them to school.

“To address weaknesses and shortcomings, the DBE has issued a circular to guide provincial education departments as they undertake the following remedial actions: assessing the situation at the designated schools to establish the extent of resourcing, conversion and orientation required; and developing a business plan, containing a roadmap of what needs to be done by whom and by when to ensure the functionality of designated schools.

“This must include outreach services and linking the school with a special school as resource centre, where possible,” she continued.

Mbinqo-Gigaba said the committee heard that the DBE will be proactive, with programmes to cater for all pupils, not only those with challenges.

She said the committee also heard that the SAHRC’s recommendation was that the DBE must produce a document showing what has been done to demonstrate its commitment to an inclusive education system.

“This document must indicate the structural changes that will be made to comply with section 24 of the Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities (CRPD) to ensure that people with disabilities are not excluded from the general education system because of their disability.”

Committee member Elvis Siwela said members of parliament have a responsibility to assist in cases where pupils do not have identity documents or transport.

The DBE has developed a guide on how to create a psycho-socially healthy school environment in order to prevent mental health problems and to address existing problems early.

Committee member Chantel King raised concerns regarding the training of hostel staff and drivers and also advocated for proper vetting of educators and all workers that engage with such learners.

“If this is not done, this is where sexual abuse enters. It needs to be prioritised,” King said

Mbinqo-Gigaba said the DBE cannot address these challenges alone and a multidisciplinary strategy is required.

“The committee will continue to monitor the progress and commitments made by the DBE,” Mbinqo-Gigaba concluded.

