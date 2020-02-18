Education 18.2.2020 11:47 am

Adam Habib resigns as Wits University vice-chancellor

Citizen reporter
Vice Chancellor Prof Adam Habib is pictured, 29 October 2015, at the Senate House at the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, during a meeting with campus staff and students about the outsourcing of workers on campus. Picture: Alaister Russell

He starts a new job in London next year.

University of Witwatersrand vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib has announced his exit from the university after eight years.

He said: “This is a really difficult message for me to communicate. Wits has always been more than a job. I’ve always said that building a world-class institution that is transformed is important for the future of this country. This has been far more than a job, it’s been a political project of mine and the rest of us in the community. After seven years, I’ve got to say it’s now time for me to move on.

“I have since then been in conversations with the team at Wits and the council and others, and after a long and robust debate, I have now decided to take up the offer. We’ve done really well over the last eight years, as a result of the collective endeavours of all of us. We have done incredible things.”

Habib will be joining the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London from January next year.

