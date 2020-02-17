Education 17.2.2020 05:32 am

Envisaged Ekurhuleni science university to equip students to develop economy – ANC

Sonri Naidoo
AFP/JACK GUEZ

The primary curriculum of the university will reportedly be intended to deepen research on a number of spheres in the science field.

The regional ANC welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation (Sona) announcement in parliament on Thursday that the government had identified Ekurhuleni as the site for a new science and innovation university.

ANC Ekurhuleni regional secretary Thembinkosi Nciza said the envisaged Oliver Tambo University of Science and Innovation would equip students to develop the economy of the region.

“The primary curriculum of the university will be intended to deepen research on a number of spheres in the science field, producing academics who will accelerate and expand the already existing industrial economic structure of the City of Ekurhuleni,” he said.

He added that the announcement was in line with the ANC’s commitment in its manifesto for the 2016 local government elections and that the regional ANC had also taken a resolution on the matter.

In 2017, the city launched an official university symposium, which was regarded as the beginning of the implementation phase.

Ekurhuleni executive mayor Mzwandile Masina said: “That study gave us the understanding that indeed there is a need and immense potential for a university within the city.”

On Thursday night during his speech, Ramaphosa said government had decided to establish the new University of Science and Innovation in Ekurhuleni. Nciza highlighted that the Oliver Tambo University of Science and Innovation would be a historic milestone for the ANC’s collective leadership.

This university will be the third to be established under the new dispensation. The others were the University of Mpumalanga in Mbombela and Sol Plaatje University in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

