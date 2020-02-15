Education 15.2.2020 08:53 am

Lesufi confirms that about 100 pupils ‘poisoned by cakes’ in Soweto

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Image: Kempton Express

The cake seller was arrested and a number of high school pupils had to stay in hospital overnight.

The Gauteng department of education’s apparently horrific start to the year continued on Friday with news that “about 100 learners” from Braamfischerville in Soweto were poisoned after eating cakes.

The Ikusasalethu High School pupils had to be rushed to various hospitals, with most of them discharged within hours.

However, a handful remained in critical condition at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto into Saturday.

The cake seller, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said, had been arrested by police.

