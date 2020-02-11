Education 11.2.2020 02:56 pm

Lesufi ‘distraught’ by learner deaths

Citizen reporter
Lesufi ‘distraught’ by learner deaths

MEC Panyaza Lesufi, 24 January 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The department said its psychosocial unit has provided support and counselling to both school communities and the bereaved families.

The Gauteng department of education released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, following the death of yet another school pupil.

This after a 16-year-old boy fell from the third-floor balcony of Ferndale High School, reportedly after suffering from an epileptic seizure.

A separate tragic incident took place on Sunday after a Grade 11 girl from Tharabollo Secondary School allegedly committed suicide by drinking poison while home alone. The girl was rushed to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, but was certified dead on arrival.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

“We take this time to send our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and the school communities, during this time of grief. No words are enough to express our sorrow at [the] loss of a child. We hope that the families will find comfort in the knowledge that we too share their loss,” said Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The department said its psychosocial unit has provided support and counselling to both school communities and the bereaved families. It added that parents and learners are urged to make use of the LifeLine Call Centre, on 0861 322 322.

Lesufi will be visiting the grieving friends and family of the Ferndale High School pupil on Wednesday afternoon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ferndale High pupil dies after falling from third floor of school building 11.2.2020
Two more Gauteng pupils died over weekend – Lesufi 10.2.2020
German tourist dies in boat accident near Witsand, two rescued 10.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Second crocodile found tied up in Mpumalanga baffles motorists

World From Singapore to UK via the Alps: how one man spread coronavirus

State Capture The bankers, lawyers and liars who enabled state capture

Weather Funnel cloud stuns Joburg residents

South African Sport Women in Sport: SA’s Dakar trailblazer on two wheels


today in print

Read Today's edition