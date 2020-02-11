Lesufi ‘distraught’ by learner deaths

The Gauteng department of education released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, following the death of yet another school pupil.

This after a 16-year-old boy fell from the third-floor balcony of Ferndale High School, reportedly after suffering from an epileptic seizure.

A separate tragic incident took place on Sunday after a Grade 11 girl from Tharabollo Secondary School allegedly committed suicide by drinking poison while home alone. The girl was rushed to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, but was certified dead on arrival.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

“We take this time to send our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and the school communities, during this time of grief. No words are enough to express our sorrow at [the] loss of a child. We hope that the families will find comfort in the knowledge that we too share their loss,” said Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The department said its psychosocial unit has provided support and counselling to both school communities and the bereaved families. It added that parents and learners are urged to make use of the LifeLine Call Centre, on 0861 322 322.

Lesufi will be visiting the grieving friends and family of the Ferndale High School pupil on Wednesday afternoon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.