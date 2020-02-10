Education 10.2.2020 06:41 pm

UKZN suspends classes across all campuses indefinitely

News24 Wire
UKZN suspends classes across all campuses indefinitely

The Westville campus of the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN). Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng / African News Agency (ANA)

Despite the suspension of all academic programmes, students were encouraged to continue with the registration process.

Classes have come to a complete halt at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) as students demand that their historical debt be removed so that they can register for the 2020 academic year.

Students have been protesting against the university’s decision not to scrap students’ previous debt, preventing them from registering for 2020. This led to several buildings being set alight by students last week as part of their protest.

The university has issued a formal statement suspending all classes from Monday until further notice.

According to the university’s acting registrar, Dr Kathy Cleland, the institution would continue to discuss the matter with the SRC on Tuesday.

Despite the suspension of all academic programmes, students were encouraged to continue with the registration process.

“Registration for both undergraduate and postgraduate will, however, continue unabated, and I urge all students to conclude their registration as soon as possible,” Cleland advised.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
UWC suspends lectures this week amid student registration problems 5.2.2020
UKZN’s lectures suspended following violent protests 4.2.2020
WATCH: More buildings set alight as UKZN students continue to protest 3.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Funnel cloud stuns Joburg residents

South African Sport Women in Sport: SA’s Dakar trailblazer on two wheels

Government Cynical South Africans unlikely to be moved by Ramaphosa’s next big speech

Weather WATCH: Heavy rains create magnificent waterfall at Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens

Crime ‘Picture of Melville shooter’ released. Twitter not convinced


today in print

Read Today's edition