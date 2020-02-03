Discovery Primary Full Service School ready for 2020

On the first day of school, we visited the Grade R class at Discovery Primary Full Service School in Discovery on Johannesburg’s West Rand where we spent some time with the children, spoke to some of the parents and also interacted with the staff.

Grade R teacher Wilma Botha expected a lot of excitement and tension not only from the children, but also from the parents. “We are surprised at how the kids are enjoying themselves and how excited they are about the year ahead,” Botha said.

There were plenty of tears and jeers from some of the kids and one of the fathers, Sifiso Maseko said that he felt sad that his son was crying, but he trusts in the ability of the teachers to handle the situation effectively.

Principal Raymond Peters is very proud that Discovery Primary Full Service School was nominated as the third best full service school in the country, and is excited that all the stakeholders have the opportunity to start the year in the best possible way.

This year’s theme at the school is “Learn to improve”.

In order for this improvement to happen, they need the parents, caregivers, staff and pupils to all plan well, execute well and account well.

“We are looking forward to seeing how we can make 2020, twenty plenty for everyone,” Peters said.

