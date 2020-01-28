KZN teacher stabbed allegedly by pupil who did not want to repeat a grade

A teacher in KwaZulu-Natal reportedly survived a stabbing last Friday allegedly by a pupil who failed Grade 9 in 2019.

Isolezwe reports that it is alleged that the pupil wanted to be progressed to the next grade despite failing last year.

The publication reported that the alleged victim of the stabbing, who cannot be named, is the deputy principal of a school in the province.

The provincial secretary of the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), Nomarashiya Caluza, told the publication that the union had received reports of the alleged stabbing, which was a concern.

Caluza was quoted as saying that the pupil allegedly stabbed the deputy principal after he was told that he should repeat grade 9 because he had failed in 2019.

The pupil then allegedly fled from the school premises on the day of the alleged stabbing, the publication reported.

The accused has not yet been arrested, it was further reported.

A parents meeting is reportedly scheduled to be convened on Tuesday where a decision will be taken on the matter.

The spokesperson of the department of education in the province, Muzi Mahlambi told the publication that the department will request the school for a complete report on the matter.

Mahlambi was quoted as saying the incident is a concern and that steps should be taken against the accused.

Police spokesperson in the province, Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed with the publication that the accused had not yet been arrested and that police investigations were ongoing.

