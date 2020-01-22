NPO wants Parktown Boys principal suspended for ‘gross negligence’

Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) spokesperson Ngaa Murombedzi told Power FM on Wednesday morning that the non-profit organisation is calling for Parktown Boys’ High School principal Malcolm William to be suspended, as a result of the death of Enock Mpianzi at an orientation camp in the North West.

Murombedzi mentioned a lack of urgency in responding to Mpianzi going missing, saying the 13-year-old Grade 8 pupil’s death was as a result of “gross negligence” and highlighted some of the questions which need to be asked.

“The reason we have called for the suspension of the principal is because, when you are in charge of children you need to account for them. Was a recall done? Why did he not know after sending a certain number of children into the water, how many came out?” asked Murombedzi.

“There is a proven culture of secrecy that has led to the determent of the wellness of children at Parktown Boys. So we say to the school governing board (SGB), with all due respect, we cannot allow this to move at the pace of the school. There is a family who lost a child while in the care of the school, they want to know what happened, we want to know what happened,” she added.

Mpianzi reportedly went missing at Nyati Bush and River Break lodge when a raft was overturned in the Crocodile River. However, he was only reported missing the following day and his body was discovered on Friday.

READ MORE: Enoch Mpianzi: How Parktown Boys’ High School and lodge erred

With no word yet from the school’s principal, the Parktown Boys’ High SGB said a legal team had been appointed to investigate what it termed “a tragedy beyond measure”.

The SGB said that although the school and the public at large had been affected by the incident, it paled in comparison to the pain felt by Mpianzi’s family “to whom Parktown Boys’ High School is offering every level of support within our means”.

The SGB said its primary focus, in what it called “raw early days” since the tragic drowning, was to provide the pupils and staff present at the camp with the support they needed.

“We understand that there are many unanswered questions, causing much hurt and frustration. We ask that the school is allowed the time and space to grieve, while ensuring that Enock’s life is respected through supporting the investigations,” the SGB concluded.

A small protest took place outside the school on Tuesday, calling on the school to speak up about really what happened to Mpianzi.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman. Background reporting, Jennifer Chisom Okoye and News24 Wire)

