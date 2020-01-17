Another Gauteng pupil drowned at school – Lesufi

Gauteng Education is saddened by yet another death of a pupil, at Laerskool Bekker on Wednesday in Magaliesburg, the department said in a press statement.

This after 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi, a pupil of Parktown Boys’ High School attending an orientation camp at a lodge near Brits in North West, drowned during a water activity on Thursday.

“It is alleged that Keamohetswe Shaun Seboko, a 13-year-old Grade 7 boy, was found dead in the school’s hostel swimming pool, at about 16.00pm,” the education department said.

“It is once again disappointing that we only received information in the late afternoon, 17 January 2020. According to information at our disposal police attended the scene and are investigating circumstances surrounding this sad incident.

ALSO READ: Body of missing Parktown Boys student found

“We, are informed that, the Psycho Social Unit team based at the school hostel was available to assist learners with counseling until late that evening. Accordingly employees were also debriefed on Thursday, 16 January 2020.

“The psycho social unit will continue with necessary counseling on Monday, 20 January 2020.

“We wish to convey our sincere condolences to the family and assure them, that they are in our prayers during this time of mourning. Indeed this is a bad week for us in the Education sector. We can’t find words to comfort these families, who lost their children under our care,” Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.