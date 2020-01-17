Tembisa school forced to relocate after allegedly being vandalised by EFF members

Modern Christian School in Tembisa has been forced to relocate after it was allegedly vandalised by EFF members on Tuesday.

According to the school’s director, Maggie Banda, the school had been receiving threats from the EFF and community members for some time. The warnings urged the school to move, and allegedly threatened to harm children and staff members should they refuse to do so.

Banda said the school tried to get EFF officials, property owners and the police to get involved, but no response was received.

The property is rented from the Baptist Convention Centre of South Africa.

EFF members were alleged to have broken down classroom doors and threw out all classroom furniture.

This forced the school to relocate to a different section of Tembisa, “so that we may continue to offer our children the best education in a safe and healthy environment,” Banda explained.

After the school was vandalised, Banda says that EFF members protested outside the premises, and allegedly said that the premises had been handed over to them by the Baptist Convention.

After the relocation, Banda had now asked whether the incident would affect the school’s registration in any way.

“We would like to apologise that due process in moving was not followed, but as per the situation, we found ourselves in dire and in an emergency situation,” Banda lamented.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

