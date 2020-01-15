 
 
Education 15.1.2020 06:30 am

Limpopo to close schools with 0% matric pass rate

Alex Matlala
Limpopo to close schools with 0% matric pass rate

Matric pupils writing their final examinations. Picture: Gallo Images

The nine schools involved enrolled a combined total of 65 pupils last year, with the low enrolment resulting in their dismal performance, the department says.

The Limpopo department of education will this week close nine schools which obtained zero percent matric pass rates last year, in an endeavour to improve the province’s overall matric pass rate. The schools are Roedtan Combined, Kgabedi, Makobateng, Makama, Kanama, Manawe, Mokhulwane, Matsebe and Mahlaba secondary schools. Five of the schools are from the Sekhukhune region, while the remaining four come from Capricorn and Waterberg regions. The schools had enrolled a combined total of 65 pupils last year. The poor performance of the schools, according to the department, was due to the low enrolment of pupils, which resulted in their...
