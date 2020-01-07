Hard work alone is not enough, you need to be consistent – Class of 2019 Limpopo top achiever

Hard work alone is not the key to success, but consistency is. This is according to 18-year-old Lutendo Mulaisi from Thengwe High School in Limpopo.

Mulaisi was among the 33 pupils who were invited to a meet-and-greet breakfast with Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga on Tuesday morning at Vodacom World in Midrand.

Motshekga is expected to announce the 2019 National Senior Certificate results on Tuesday evening.

A total of 790,405 candidates sat for 147 question papers in 7,416 examination centres. A further 212 pupils wrote at correctional facilities.

Speaking to News24, Mulaisi said although being at the breakfast meant that he had done well, he was faced with great challenges during his matric year.

One of the problems was limited resources. However, it proved no deterrent to him as he pushed through regardless, adding that his parents played a huge role in ensuring he got every book he needed, which was not provided by the school.

He said that time management was another challenge he faced, having to study daily while also carrying out other activities.

Advising upcoming matrics, Mulaisi said: “Hard work alone is not enough. You need to be consistent and have a passion for what you are doing”.

He said he is confident of obtaining distinctions in Mathematics and Sciences, having excelled in the subjects in prelims.

Another achiever Phumlani Mavimbela from Mpumalanga said grade 12 was the easiest and simplest grade for him.

He said when he was in the lower grades he would hear people saying that matric was hectic, which made him prepare well. He explained that by the time he started matric in January last year, he was not panicking.

Mavimbela, who attended DD Mabuza Comprehensive School, said he was not shocked when he received a call from the department inviting him to the breakfast.

“I knew that I was going to do well. This is a bonus (being called to the breakfast) to me.”

The 19-year-old is looking at studying electrical engineering but would like to teach after obtaining his degree.

He said he was good at teaching and his classmates understood him when he assisted them ahead of the examinations.

However, he said assisting others was also a challenge because he could not focus much on the subjects which he struggled with. He does not regret it though.

Matric requires more focus and is different from all other grades, Anuoluwa Makinde from Milnerton High School in Cape Town told News24.

The 17-year-old said her biggest challenge was continuously studying “even when you don’t want to”.

“Many other people are relaxed, and you can’t copy them. I remained independent and studied continuously even when I didn’t feel like it.

“The message for all matrics is that they should work as if it all depends on you and pray as if it all depends on God,” she said.

A proud father Sipho Mbatha accompanied his 24-year-old son Mandlenkosi Mbatha, who was diagnosed at birth with cerebral palsy, a condition marked by impaired muscle coordination.

He is among the 33 who have achieved good marks in the examinations.

Mandlenkosi attended Mzimela High School in KwaZulu-Natal and used special equipment at school, including a laptop.

His father said he was over the moon to see him among the best in the country, regardless of his condition.

“I used to take my time while assisting him when he was studying. He uses a laptop and a pointer which is attached to his forehead. I used to assemble everything he needed to study, like books,” the proud father said.

Sipho said Mandlenkosi was obtaining good marks in English and Accounting through the year. He added that although he was impaired, he still has big dreams.

