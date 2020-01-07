Education 7.1.2020 02:33 pm

Lesufi concerned that Gauteng learners are ‘no longer willing to do accounting’

Citizen reporter
South Africa - Johannesburg - 10 May 2019 - MEC of Education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi bid farewell to the education team, he spoke to The Saturday Newspaper about his experience and moving on. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

The Gauteng education MEC has noted a sharp drop in interest in the subject among our current crop of learners.

Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi has expressed concern over the lack of interest learners in his province have in taking Accounting as a school subject.

According to him, the number of learners doing the subject has dropped from 35,139 in 2008 to 14,768 in 2019, meaning “almost half our learners are no longer willing to do accounting”.

“We’ve got a serious problem here,” he added.

Lesufi based his tweet on a Gauteng government slide, titled ‘Comparison of critical subjects enrollments over years’.

The slide shows Economics suffering a similar albeit lesser decline to Accounting as a subject, with 31,856 learners enrolling in 2008 vs 23,856 in 2019.

The MEC appears to be concerned that the drop in interest in Accounting (and perhaps the drop in interest in Economics too) indicates that this generation is not sufficiently interested in entrepreneurship.

When a Twitter user responding to the tweet asked if Lesufi and his department were on “a mission of killing entrepreneurship”, he responded: “Surely not, that’s why we are worried.”

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

