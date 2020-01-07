 
 
Independent Examinations Board delighted with results

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
Matric pupils writing their final examinations. Picture: Gallo Images

The perception that ‘international’ qualifications are superior to South Africa’s own curriculum is void of ‘any shred of valid evidence’.

Although the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) experienced a slight drop in the matric pass rate from 98.92% last year to 98.82 this year, it said “all candidates who passed achieved a pass that is good enough to enter tertiary study”. IEB said just over 12,000 – 11,818 full-time and 779 part-time – candidates wrote the exam and Umalusi monitored all its examination processes in its 227 examination centres across South Africa. Of those numbers, it revealed that “89.51% [compared to 90.65% in 20180 of the cohort achieved entry to degree study, 7.91% [compared to 7.33% in 2018] qualified for entry...
