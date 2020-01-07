 
 
Education 7.1.2020

Don’t call on us to celebrate matric failure again – activist

Don't call on us to celebrate matric failure again – activist

‘It seems the minister will continue to dumb down the education system as long as she gets the highly incorrect pass rate to keep us in the dark.’

As the department of basic education takes centre stage amid the release of matric exam results, an education justice activist is urging the minister, Angie Motshekga, to refrain from calling on South Africans to celebrate failure “again”. This comes ahead of the big reveal tomorrow after the department survived another scandalous year with few victories. Armed with statistics, Zama Mthunzi said while using it as an opportunity to give “a false sense that our basic education system works”, there were several things the department tried to conceal. He said: “The minister will not speak about the 43% (1,090,254 enrolled for...
