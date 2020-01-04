 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Education 4.1.2020 06:00 am

Independent Examinations Board faces threat to exams, matric certificates

Bernadette Wicks
PREMIUM!
Independent Examinations Board faces threat to exams, matric certificates

Matric pupils writing their final examinations. Picture: Gallo Images

Umalusi, the body issuing matric certificates, has tried to cut ties with the IEB over money – but the matter is now before a high court.

As thousands of young people around the country eagerly await the release of the 2019 matric results, the future of thousands more hangs in the balance. This after Umalusi, the regulatory body responsible for issuing matric certificates, decided to cut ties with the Independent Examinations Board (IEB), which sets and marks the final exams for most of the country’s private schools. The decision is, however, being challenged, with the IEB having taken its fight to the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. In papers filed late last year, the IEB indicated it would be asking a judge for an order...
Related Stories
Matric results approved, but DBE must block the results of those guilty of ‘dishonesty’ 3.1.2020
Landmark ruling gets MEC Masuku off the hook 3.1.2020
Mother, 2 sons allegedly murder husband after accusing him of witchcraft 2.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.