Going to university is not the answer for everyone – Uasa

More than a decade of schooling is finally over for the class of 2019 matriculants. But not all hope is lost for those who do not qualify to attend a university next month because there are other options, says union UASA.

The department of basic education is to release the National Senior Certificate examination results on 7 January, but those who do not meet the requirements for a traditional university should not be too concerned.

While matric provides wide theoretical background, it does not prepare them for realistic duties in the workplace.

UASA spokesperson Stanford Mazhindu said universities often do not offer the practical learning available at other higher education institutions.

“Matriculants can look at further education and training (FET) colleges, where they can be trained in a particular trade, like boiler-making.

“With those skills, they will be able not only to get out of college with information but they can start their own business. “They don’t have to go out and start looking for a job because they will have the skills already,” Mazhindu said.

Universities of technology were also an option as they offered practical education, which could come in handy when looking for a job – unlike at a university.

“With the Fourth Industrial Revolution upon us, you go to a university of technology and get yourself a qualification that would still be considered relevant, for example, computer and graphic design, that can set you up to be in a position where you are better off than if you had to go to a university.”

The scourge of unemployed university graduates often leads to them returning to universities to upgrade their qualification and they end up overqualified.

“The problem with universities is that after all of that education, you still need the training and still need to apply for employment.

“But with technology [universities] and FET [colleges], you are learning in practice. You can count your schooling as part of your [working] experience.”

