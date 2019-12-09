Gauteng education department struggles to place Pretoria learners

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) has admitted to challenges in placing learners in Pretoria North, Pretoria East, Centurion, and Atteridgeville schools for next year.

“The GDE wishes to inform parents that we are in the process of mopping up placement for the 2020 Academic Year,” said MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

“We need to acknowledge the challenge of space limitations in the following areas: Lenasia, Mondeor, Meredale, Naturena, Midrand, Edenvale, Kempton Park, Pretoria North, Pretoria East, and Pretoria South.

“We, therefore, appeal to parents to accept placement as offered,” said Lesufi.

He said the department was receiving queries from parents who had not even applied.

“Late applications will be opened as soon as all queries are resolved. However, only schools with available space will be available,” he said

Lesufi said parents who had submitted objections and appeals should also note that the appeals were being processed and responded to.

“Most of the appeals are being resolved in consultation with affected parents.”

Lesufi also said it was quite concerning that the majority of enquiries were from the parents who had applied but not submitted any supportive documents.

“We have learned that most of the enquiries are from applicants that have not submitted documents.

“It is paramount to note that placement cannot be processed without submission of documents. Parents will be given an opportunity to submit documents to facilitate placement.”

Lesufi, however, added that all enquiries were receiving attention and being resolved.

