Register here for the 2019 matric results!

Your matric year marks the end of a memorable, 12-year journey, and you’re one step closer to fulfilling your dreams.

It’s time to step out into the real world and claim your destiny!

We know how daunting it is to have to wait for your matric results, which is why Caxton is proud to announce that we have partnered with the Department of Basic Education and are inviting the class of 2019 to register and receive their matric results via SMS and USSD.

Registrations officially open from Wednesday, 27 November 2019 and learners have until 31 January 2020 to get their official results.

Registering is simple. All you have to do is:

SMS your ID number and examination numbers to 35658 or; Dial *120*35658# to register via USSD.

Each SMS costs R1.50 and USSD costs are R1.50 per minute (free SMSes and minutes do not apply).

Matric results will be released on 7 January 2020 and registered learners will receive their results message via SMS, and will then be able to view their results per subject by dialling *120*35658#.

Should matric learners have any queries regarding the registration process they can contact the Caxton Call Centre on 011 504 0008 on Mondays to Fridays from 8am until 5pm.

