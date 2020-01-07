Get your matric results right here from 6am

The Citizen is publishing the National Senior Certificate matric results in partnership with the department of basic education from 6am on Wednesday.

Check back here to find your results, excluding the Western Cape, which are made available on Thursday.

Caxton has also partnered with the department for matriculants to register and receive their results via SMS and USSD.

Registering is simple. All you have to do is:

SMS your ID number and examination numbers to 35658 or; Dial *120*35658# to register via USSD.

Each SMS costs R1.50 and USSD costs are R1.50 per minute (free SMSes and minutes do not apply).

Matric results will be released on 8 January 2020 and registered learners will receive their results message via SMS, and will then be able to view their results per subject by dialling *120*35658#.

Should matric learners have any queries regarding the registration process they can contact the Caxton Call Centre on 011 504 0008 on Mondays to Fridays from 8am until 5pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.