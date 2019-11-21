 
 
Education 21.11.2019 06:38 am

Unisa under fire over leaked exam papers… again

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
Unisa Building, Pretoria | Unisa site

The university said an individual had been identified at the centre of the scandal and that the police were now on this suspect’s trail.

Despite news that the University of South Africa (Unisa) had identified a possible culprit behind the ongoing scandal of leaked examination question papers, disgruntled students said they were still not convinced that things will get better. The university had recently come under fire after experiencing yet another leakage of examination question papers for the second time this year, compromising numerous modules. The first time was reportedly during its May/June examinations, forcing students to rewrite their exams a month later. Responding to the scandal, the institution sent out a statement saying: “The university condemns in the strongest terms these acts of...
