DA calls for public protector to probe KZN MEC’s R90k rental car

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has called on the public protector to probe the matter in which taxpayers forked out R90,000 per month for renting a car for the provincial MEC of education, Kwazi Mshengu.

The DA’s member of the provincial legislature, Dr Imran Keeka, said the party on Monday wrote to the Public Protector requesting her to investigate this matter.

Keeka said the DA expected that the public protector would look into this matter “expeditiously and make her findings available without procrastination”.

The party also called on KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala to urgently investigate claims that Mshengu spent thousands of rands of taxpayers’ money on hiring a vehicle, rather than using one allocated to him.

“The allegations, which came to light in a media report yesterday, include the claim that the MEC refuses to use the car used by his predecessor on the basis that it is ‘unroadworthy’ and that he cooked up a scam, including a fraudulent letter from Mercedes Benz, to corroborate this,” Keeka said.

Reports also state that the MEC has spent an estimated R500,000 on transport since taking office in May, he added.

“This simply beggars belief,” said Keeka.

“The DA regards the allegations against MEC Mshengu as extremely serious. That he may have abused his office while also fleecing taxpayers’ money is cause for considerable alarm. Not only would this be a gross abuse of his office and the powers and privileges accorded in law, it would also constitute malfeasance of the highest order by a senior public office bearer.”

Keeka said the claim that Mshengu refused to use the vehicle allocated to him, which remains parked and unused at his offices, while concocting an elaborate scheme to ensure that he received another vehicle required an urgent investigation.

“It cannot be that pubic representatives who hold high office are involved in such malfeasance. Yet this has become common-place when it comes to ANC office bearers.

“The DA expects the premier to look into this issue as a matter of urgency and to report back to the legislature. In the event that the MEC is found wanting, we expect him to do the right thing and fire him immediately.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

