Education 4.11.2019 02:51 pm

Lesufi apologises for placement chaos, says over 34K learners need spaces

Citizen reporter
Lesufi apologises for placement chaos, says over 34K learners need spaces

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is pictured during a media briefing in Johannesburg, January 8 2019. Picture: Refilwe Modise

This after the minister threatened to shut down the placement service due to alleged attacks on officials.

On Monday afternoon, Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi held a media briefing at which he apologised for the chaos caused by an SMS sent out by his department.

Parents of children who had not yet been placed in schools for the 2020 academic year received a bulk SMS on Sunday telling them to go to the nearest Gauteng department of education (GDE) office in their district.

But chaos erupted due to a lack of capacity at the venues. Lesufi later indicated that the SMS had been sent prematurely, sending another bulk SMS to apologise.

Lesufi apologised for the parents about the SMS erroneously going out.

At a meeting this morning, officials apologised to the MEC for the error, Lesufi said.

He added that the situation was under control and that the date for placements had been extended to November 30.

He did, however, admit that 34,553 learners, or 15% of all Gauteng learners, do not yet have spaces in Gauteng schools.

Lesufi added that of these, 13,000 were in grade one and 21,000 were in grade eight.

READ MORE: If an official is attacked we will withdraw our services, Lesufi warns Gauteng parents

The MEC acknowledged that new regulations pertaining to feeder zones have been confusing to parents.

“You can be 6km from the school, but there is another parent that is 2km away. We must prioritise that learner,” he explained.

He also said his department was making progress when it came to investment in township schools, and that some of these schools were already full.

This weekend, Lesufi warned frustrated parents that should a district official be attacked during online placement, the service would be withdrawn.

“Assaulting our officials who are trying to assist with placements can’t be tolerated. We’ve persuaded union members not to pull out their members from our district offices, however, if a single official is attacked, we will withdraw the service,” he tweeted on Sunday.

This comes after district officials allegedly faced intimidation from parents that had stood in line for hours to place their children only to find that the system was offline.

The service was made available to parents to deal with the backlog in the placement of children.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
School placement period extended as over 43,000 learners scramble for space 4.11.2019
Police arrest over 600 suspects in Gauteng during weekend operations 4.11.2019
If an official is attacked we will withdraw our services, Lesufi warns Gauteng parents 3.11.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition