Transnet to embark on campaign to educate people about job scams

Against a background of receiving anonymous tip-offs averaging about 30 calls a month from victims desperate to get their money back after being scammed by criminals promising them jobs, Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) is from today embarking on a five-day long countrywide public education campaign.

Heading a campaign called #PhantsiNgoTsotsi (#AwayWithCriminals), TPT senior managers are to target members of the public and share with them tips on what to look out for when approached in the jobs-for-money scam.

Victims were paying up to R25,000 in the hope of finding permanent jobs at the company – a division of Transnet that operates at ports.

According to TPT talent and recruitment head, Pamela Yoyo, the public education campaign will start at Durban and Richards Bay – deemed the hardest hit areas by the scammers.

Other areas to be visited include East London’s Mdantsane taxi rank, Port Elizabeth’s Govan Mbeki Avenue, Cape Town station and the Weskus mall in Saldanha.

“There are three major things to help spot a scammer promising to offer a victim a Transnet job.

“The first one is that all our e-mail addresses end with a dot net.

“Secondly, recruiters do not share cellphone numbers.

“Lastly, under no circumstances will Transnet ever ask for money for interviews, medicals or even uniform from potential candidates,” said Yoyo.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.