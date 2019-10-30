Most students I’ve taught are ‘wig-buying type’ – under-fire Unisa lecturer 

A University of South Africa (Unisa) staff member is in hot water after the university was made aware of her comments slamming students for apparently spending the book allowance they receive from National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) on wigs and nail polish.

Twitter user Roman Cabanac took to social media to question how textbook sales had fallen by 40% when Nsfas still gave students R5,000 for textbooks.

“NSFAS used to give a R5,000 voucher to students to use on textbooks. They now give R5,000 cash to spend on textbooks. Sales of textbooks have fallen 40%. I’m sure someone is shocked,” said Cabanac.

In response, Tracey McKay said she wished the textbook sales were down because students were copying them.

“But no, I am sure the money is just being spent on wigs, nail polish, entertainment, and other student ‘essentials’. But even before this cash payment, the students would buy the books and immediately sell them.”

McKay reached this conclusion by reading what students submit as assignments.

“…it is patently obvious that they read next to nothing,” she added.

McKay further said the majority of students she has taught were “the wig-buying type”.

There was an uproar on social media, with most arguing that her statement was racist, and they alerted the university.

In response, the university said it was aware of the remarks, and was dealing with the matter internally.

It said: “Unisa has become aware of an academic staff member who made derogatory remarks on Twitter towards NSFAS funded students. Unisa strongly rejects and condemns such behavior. The posts have already been taken down and the university is dealing with the matter internally.”

Unisa has become aware of an academic staff member who made derogatory remarks on Twitter towards NSFAS funded students. Unisa strongly rejects and condemns such behavior. The posts have already been taken down and the university is dealing with the matter internally. — Unisa (@unisa) October 30, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.