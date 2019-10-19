 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Education 19.10.2019 06:55 am

Wits student’s invention checks infection spread in hospitals

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
PREMIUM!
Wits student’s invention checks infection spread in hospitals

Picture: iStock

The invention won him an award from the South African Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

Unsettled by the notable rise in infections acquired during hospital stays worldwide, Witwatersrand mechanical engineering PhD student Michael Lucas invented the award-winning Antimicrobial Coating Technology, a self-sanitising surface coating. The invention won him an award from the South African Institution of Mechanical Engineers. He was also invited to the recent International Conference on Prevention and Infection Control in Geneva, where he won the Prix Hubert Tuor Innovation Award. Lucas decided he did not only want to follow in the footsteps of the engineers in his family, he wanted to be a specific kind of engineer. Before going to university, he...


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.