Prisoners gearing up for matric exams

Nine prisoners at Qalakabusha Correctional Centre in Empangeni are among the 83 inmates across the country who will begin writing their National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations next Wednesday, reports Zululand Observer.

“The department has tested its system in terms of providing a secure environment for examination,” said the department of correctional services (DCS).

“The inmates writing will be housed separately from the general inmate population to ensure zero disturbance for the entire duration of the NSC examinations.”

The department said it was confident that inmates will surpass the 77.3% pass rate achieved in last year’s examinations.

“Subject specialists in mathematics, accounting, physical science and other disciplines have been sharpening inmates’ knowledge so they are adequately prepared.

“Working with the department of basic education has not only assisted correctional services in increasing the number of schools behind bars, but has also positioned formal education as a programme of choice for inmates, especially the youth,” the department said.

The National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Arthur Fraser, said education was strategically aimed at eliminating illiteracy and absence of critical technical skills.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.