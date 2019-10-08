NSFAS overwhelmed with over 140,000 applications since September

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) said it had been inundated with 141,933 applications since the beginning of September, reports Northglen News.

In a statement, the scheme said it was on average receiving more than 4,000 applications a day.

NSFAS said in the statement: “The number is going as high as 6,000 a day on peak weeks. By 30 September, NSFAS had received an additional 27,455 applications, compared to the 101,545 received around the same time last year.”

On entering its second month, the NSFAS applications cycle has officially opened for Grade 9 to 12 learners and out-of-school youth who wish to further their studies at any TVET college in South Africa during the 2020 academic year.

Prospective applicants have until midnight on November 30 to apply for funding.

As part of the application drive to encourage qualifying persons to apply on time, NSFAS has embarked on a nationwide 2020 applications roadshow.

“The purpose of the roadshow is to reach out to learners and out of school youth who need NSFAS funding but have challenges with accessing the application resources,” said NSFAS.

Applications are submitted online by creating a myNSFAS account on the NSFAS website. Applicants with an existing account can sign in using their usernames and password or Facebook/Google accounts.

Students can also submit their applications using their smartphones. Applicants should have working cellphone numbers and a valid email address before applying.

NSFAS said it was important for applicants to attach all required supporting documents when submitting an application. Submitting all the required documents will enable NSFAS to process the application timeously.

For full addresses of all application centres, visit www.nsfas.org.za.

